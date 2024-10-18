KP offers interest-free loans to livestock farmers

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, Fazal Hakeem Yousafzai, has announced the provision of interest-free loans to support livestock farmers and cattle herders. This initiative aims to enhance productivity and encourage investment in the livestock sector.

The minister made this announcement during a review meeting on current projects and future plans for the Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives Department. The meeting included officials such as Secretary Fakhr Alam and Directors Dr. Asal Khan, Dr. Ijaz Ali, Dr. Abdul Waheed, and Muhammad Ishaq.

Dr. Asal Khan reported that discussions are underway with banks to facilitate these loans, with the government covering project costs and offering easy repayment options. Dr. Ijaz Ali provided insights into ongoing research on cattle and poultry diseases, noting the establishment of modern Livestock Research Centers in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Chitral, Swat, Kohat, and DI Khan to enhance research capabilities.

Minister Yousafzai emphasized the need for increased research in the fisheries sector to boost fish breeding and production while preventing diseases. He also called for the revival of the Cooperative Bank to further support the agriculture and livestock sectors. Additionally, Dr. Ijaz highlighted efforts to digitalize the livestock sector, including the introduction of an animal identification and tracking system to improve management and monitoring.