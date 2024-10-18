KU students’ protest enters seventh day as negotiations fail

KARACHI - Protests at the University of Karachi have entered their seventh consecutive day, as negotiations between Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Iraqi and student leaders collapsed without any resolution.

Thousands of students, united under a student alliance, have launched a strike to voice their grievances over various issues, including exorbitant fee hikes, inadequate transport facilities, deteriorating infrastructure, and security concerns on campus.

The protests, which have paralyzed campus life, saw canteens and other university services shut down as students took to the streets, chanting slogans against the administration. One of the main points of contention is the annual 10% increase in fees and a 50% hike in late fees, which students say is unsustainable given the declining quality of education and services. “We are forced to pay an additional Rs5,000 in the name of re-admission every year, and yet the infrastructure of the university is falling apart,” a student leader explained.

With over 50,000 students enrolled, the University of Karachi is one of the largest educational institutions in Pakistan. However, students argue that the facilities have failed to keep up with the rising enrollment. The university operates only 24 transport “points” (buses) for the entire student body, making daily commutes difficult for many. Adding to the grievances, students report a surge in campus security issues, with motorcycles being stolen almost every day.