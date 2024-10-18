Law, order top priority for DIK commissioner

Dera ismail khan - Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah emphasized that maintaining law and order in the Dera division is his primary focus during a press briefing on October 17.

He announced that the provincial government has allocated 56 acres of land, along with existing buildings in the Ratta Kulachi area, for the establishment of Police Training and Police Tactical Schools. Future construction of new buildings on this site is also planned.

Under the ‘Awami Agenda’ program initiated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, work is progressing rapidly in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Upper Waziristan, and Lower Waziristan districts.

The commissioner stated that efforts to eliminate illegal encroachments throughout the division are ongoing. In addition to celebrating Climate Change Week, various cleanliness and public welfare projects are being implemented in the region.

To promote healthy sporting activities and engage the youth positively, grand sports competitions are set to take place in all four districts of the division.

Addressing concerns about traffic issues in Dera Ismail Khan, he revealed that two flyovers will be constructed, with an estimated cost of Rs 3 billion, following the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister to alleviate traffic congestion in the city.