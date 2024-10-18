Media’s crucial role stressed amid current challenges

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Jafar Iqbal has said that conspirators would not succeed in their nefarious designs to destabilize the country and stressed the need for media’s positive role in this regard. He was talking to a delegation of media persons led by senior journalist and anchorperson Rana Imran Latif, and President of District Press Club Qaiser Ghafoor Chaudhry, which called on him here. Chaudhry Jafar Iqbal said Pakistan’s future was bright and impregnable being an important country of the region and a major military power of the Islamic world.