Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Murderer gets death sentence in Khanewal

syed hammad hussain
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Khanewal  -  District and Sessions Judge of Khanewal has sentenced an accused to death on charge of murder while acquitted four accused in another murder case for lack of evidence.

District and Sessions Judge Anjum Raza Syed, announced judgment in two cases of murder. He awarded death sentence to an accused in a case, while acquitted four accused including a woman in the other case of murder.

In the case No. 307/2023 registered with Makhdoompur Police Station under Section 302, Muhammad Umar, the criminal, was sentenced to death.

Criminal Muhammad Umar son of Muhammad Abid a resident of Adda Khaliqabad killed Shahzad Saleem by stabbing him with knives over money dispute.

In another case of murder No. 887/2024 under Section 302 Police Station City Khanewal, four accused were acquitted. Farzand Son of Ali and his accomplices were accused of stabbing and hammering with bricks to his nephew Muhammad Siddiq son of Muhammad Sharif resident of Nizamabad. They left him seriously injured who later  died of his injuries in hospital.

NA felicitates govt for successfully holding SCO summit

Tags:

syed hammad hussain

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024