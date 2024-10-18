Murderer gets death sentence in Khanewal

Khanewal - District and Sessions Judge of Khanewal has sentenced an accused to death on charge of murder while acquitted four accused in another murder case for lack of evidence.

District and Sessions Judge Anjum Raza Syed, announced judgment in two cases of murder. He awarded death sentence to an accused in a case, while acquitted four accused including a woman in the other case of murder.

In the case No. 307/2023 registered with Makhdoompur Police Station under Section 302, Muhammad Umar, the criminal, was sentenced to death.

Criminal Muhammad Umar son of Muhammad Abid a resident of Adda Khaliqabad killed Shahzad Saleem by stabbing him with knives over money dispute.

In another case of murder No. 887/2024 under Section 302 Police Station City Khanewal, four accused were acquitted. Farzand Son of Ali and his accomplices were accused of stabbing and hammering with bricks to his nephew Muhammad Siddiq son of Muhammad Sharif resident of Nizamabad. They left him seriously injured who later died of his injuries in hospital.