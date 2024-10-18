Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NA felicitates govt for successfully holding SCO summit

NA felicitates govt for successfully holding SCO summit
Javaid-ur-Rahman
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The National Assembly yesterday passed a resolution congratulated the government for successfully hosting the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held in Pakistan.The resolution, moved by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar, congratulated the government for holding a successful summit in the country.

Minister for Information Minister Ata Tarar, in a emotional tone, strongly criticized PTI for making an attempt to sabotage the conference. “This show the intentions of PTI against the country,” he said adding that PTI only plays with revenge politcs and tries to create hurdles. He said the successful SCO summit made it clear that Pakistan was not in isolation. Criticizing the previous government, Minister said that policies of PTI government from 2018 to 2022 tarnished the country’s image, but this government elevated the image of the country.

Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate

“The opposition party was unable to digest successful conduct of SCO meeting in Islamabad”, said the information minister. He said the PTI during its tenure crossed all limits of political victimization and not even spared women political leaders of PPP and the PML-N. He said nobody would hear in speeches of PTI leaders that they condemned Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon and they even refused to participate in the All Parties Conference on genocide of Muslim Gaza because it was not part of their manifesto.

Tags:

Javaid-ur-Rahman

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024