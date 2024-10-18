NA session delayed until 6 PM, constitutional amendment bill absent from agenda

The National Assembly session scheduled for today (Friday) has been postponed until 6 pm, according to an announcement from the assembly secretariat.

The session, initially set to begin at 11 am under the chairmanship of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, has been delayed in accordance with Rule 49, as confirmed by the secretariat.

While an eight-point agenda has been released for the meeting, it notably excludes the introduction of the much-anticipated 26th constitutional amendment bill.

The coalition government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has been striving to get the amendment approved since last month. However, during a session on September 16, the National Assembly was adjourned indefinitely after the government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority needed for the amendment's passage due to a lack of consensus.

