Nepra issues show-cause notice to CPPA-G over delayed black start procedures

ISLAMABAD - The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has failed to pursue the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) regarding the activation of the black start facility, resulting in prolonged power outages in the country in 2021.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), in response, has issued a show-cause notice to CPPA-G for its lack of proactive involvement in finalising the operating procedures manuals for power plants and for not signing black start procedures with the concerned power plants. Black start is the ability of power plant to restart parts of the power system to recover from a blackout. One of the major reasons for the prolonged power outages in the country was the absence of black start facilities in several power plants.

According the decision issued here, the NEPRA said that despite regulator’s determination of tariffs for several IPPs, incorporating the cost of Black Start Facilities as part of their project cost, the active implementation of Black Start Facilities at these IPPs has become a subject of contention.

Legal proceedings were initiated against the CPPA-G due to its failure to sign black start procedures with these plants. In respons,e the licensee’s emanation citing the need for modifications and consultations with OEMs of Orient Power Company, Sapphire Electric Company, Foundation Power company (Daharki) Limited and Halmore Power Company highlight a concerning lack of proactive measures and timely decision-making. The delay in the activation of Black Start Facilities raises questions about the licensee’s commitment to ensuring the operational readiness of these crucial power plants and complying with regulator/ obligations. A more expeditious and decisive approach is imperative to address these issues and uphold the integrity of the power sector. Moreover, the authority is of the view that in case black start is available in the power plant, it must remain active all time and no additional payment is required to maintain the facility as it is part of the complex. A total power system collapse occurred on 09-01-2021 which plunged the whole country into darkness and the system was completely restored on 10-01-2021 after a lapse of 20 hours. The NEPRA being the regulator of the power sector took serious notice of the above mentioned incident and constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the matter. The IC conducted the said inquiry and submitted a report, on the basis of which the authority decided to initiate legal proceedings against different power plants on account of non submission of operating procedures manual.

Accordingly, explanations were issued to concerned power plants followed by show-cause notices. The regulator conducted hearings in the matter in September 2022, during the hearings, a number of power plants adopted the stance that they have submitted the draft operating procedures manuals to NPCC and the CPPA for approval; however, it has not yet been signed. The authority directed NPCC and the licensee to finalise the operating procedures manuals of all power plants in coordination with relevant stakeholders. Moreover, the authority directed NPCC and the licensee to sign the black start procedures with power plants on which the black start facility is available but not active. The authority observed with great concern that the operating procedures manuals of all power plants were not finalised and the black start procedures with concerned power plants were not signed despite lapse of the considerable time. Therefore, the authority has issued show-cause notice to CPPA-G.