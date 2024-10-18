Nine schools of Thatta, Sujawal notified for improving education standards

KARACHI - The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has notified nine schools of Thatta and Sujawal districts for the adoption of schools initiative of the Education Minister for improving education standards in the province. According to a notification issued by the Secretary of School Education, all nine schools were selected by Sindh Assembly members Heer Soho and Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi. The schools of both the districts are GBPS Bahawal Khan Magsi, GBHSS Daro, GBHS Laikpur, GGELS Mairpur Bathoro, GGHSS Bathoro, GBHSS Bathoro, GBPS Sheerazi Form, GBHS Makhdoom Muhammad Hashim Thatvi, and GGHS Thatta (Ward No. 2). Out of these nine schools, six were selected by MPA Heer Soho and three by MPA Syed Riaz Hussain Sheerazi.