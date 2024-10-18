Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Nine schools of Thatta, Sujawal notified for improving education standards

Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has notified nine schools of Thatta and Sujawal districts for the adoption of schools initiative of the Education Minister for improving education standards in the province. According to a notification issued by the Secretary of School Education, all nine schools were selected by Sindh Assembly members Heer Soho and Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi. The schools of both the districts are GBPS Bahawal Khan Magsi, GBHSS Daro, GBHS Laikpur, GGELS Mairpur Bathoro, GGHSS Bathoro, GBHSS Bathoro, GBPS Sheerazi Form, GBHS Makhdoom Muhammad Hashim Thatvi, and GGHS Thatta (Ward No. 2). Out of these nine schools, six were selected by MPA Heer Soho and three by MPA Syed Riaz Hussain Sheerazi.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024