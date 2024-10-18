Officers transferred in KP police reshuffle

Peshawar - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the posting and transfer of eight police officers in a minor reshuffle, according to a notification from the Central Police Office (CPO) on Thursday.

As per the notification, Mr. Sajjad Hussain, Provincial Superintendent of Police (BS-18), has been transferred from his position at the CPO in Peshawar to serve as the Deputy Commandant of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Hangu. Mr. Iftikhar Ahmad, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (BS-17) and Acting Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Security Division Hazara in Abbottabad, will now serve as the Acting SP for the Security Division Hazara in Battagram, retaining his current pay scale.

Additionally, Mr. Jehanzeb Khan, DSP (BS-17) and Acting SP for Investigation in Battagram, will be reassigned as the Acting SP for the Security Division Hazara in Abbottabad, also maintaining his current pay scale. Mr. Muhammad Saeed, DSP (BS-17) in the Security Division Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been transferred to serve as the Acting SP/Director of the Police School of PDRM in Mardan, also in his current pay scale.

Attaullah Khan, DSP (BS-17) and Acting SP for the Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been moved to serve as the Acting SP for Headquarters in Swat, taking over from Mr. Zahoor Ahmad, DSP (BS-17), who has been reassigned to the CPO in Peshawar. Lastly, Raza Muhammad Khan, DSP (BS-17) and Acting SP for Rural Bannu, has been transferred to serve as the Acting SP for City Bannu, while Mr. Mehmood Nawaz, DSP (BS-17) and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) for Rural Bannu-II, will now serve as the Acting SP for Rural Bannu, both retaining their respective pay scales.