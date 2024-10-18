Pakistan ends 15-month winless streak with commanding victory against England in Multan Test

Pakistan broke their 15-month long drought without a Test win by defeating England by 152 runs on the fourth morning of the second Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium, leveling the three-match series 1-1.

This victory was Pakistan's first Test win since their triumph over Sri Lanka in Colombo on July 27, 2023, where they won by an innings and 222 runs. Their last win on home soil was in February 2021 against South Africa. Prior to this match, Pakistan had played 11 Tests at home, losing seven and drawing four.

Sajid Khan was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

Match Summary

England resumed their second innings on the fourth day at 36 for two but crumbled to 144 all out, undone by Pakistan’s spinning duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. Remarkably, all 20 of England's wickets were taken by spinners.

Noman Ali led the charge with figures of 8 for 46 in the second innings, while Sajid Khan chipped in with 2 wickets for 93 runs. In England’s innings, captain Ben Stokes was the top scorer with 37 runs, while Brydon Carse contributed 27, Ollie Pope made 22, Joe Root added 18, and Harry Brook scored 16.

The collapse began when Pope fell early on the fourth morning, offering a simple return catch to Sajid Khan. Noman then struck a major blow by trapping Root lbw, a decision that stood despite a review. Brook followed shortly after, suffering the same fate, and England slumped to 88 for 6 when Jamie Smith was dismissed.

Stokes, who has been known for his match-saving innings, attempted to counterattack but lost his wicket in an unusual manner. He charged down the pitch against Noman, only for his bat to slip out of his hands mid-swing. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan calmly collected the ball and stumped Stokes, who was well out of his crease.

Pakistan’s Resurgence

Pakistan had set England a challenging target of 297 after posting 221 in their second innings, thanks to Salman Agha’s aggressive 63. England's chase faltered as they struggled against the turning ball on a spin-friendly pitch.

The match reached its conclusion on the fourth morning, with Pakistan’s spinners continuing their dominance. Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul in England’s first innings had already given Pakistan a 75-run lead, and Noman Ali’s masterclass sealed the victory.

Skipper’s Comments

Pakistan captain Shan Masood expressed his delight after the match, acknowledging the importance of the win for cricket fans across the country. “We needed 20 wickets, and our spinners delivered,” he said, crediting Sajid and Noman for their match-winning efforts. Masood added that the 75-run lead in the first innings gave England a challenging target, and he vowed to replicate the same performance in the final Test in Rawalpindi.

Reflecting on previous losses, Masood said that while Pakistan came close to winning in some matches, they couldn’t secure victory. He also mentioned how he takes criticism positively, using it as an opportunity to grow.

The third and final Test of the series is scheduled to begin in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

England’s Struggles

In England’s second innings, Ben Duckett, who scored a century in the first innings, was dismissed for a duck after missing a sweep shot against Sajid Khan. Zak Crawley didn’t fare much better, falling for just three after being deceived by Noman Ali’s flighted delivery.

Despite Joe Root’s reverse-swept four off the final ball of the third day, England’s batsmen couldn’t handle the relentless spin attack from Pakistan.

With the series now tied, both teams will head to Rawalpindi for the decider, hoping to emerge victorious in what has been an intense contest between bat and ball.