Pakistan make history with 3 gold medals at 6th Asian Open Taekwondo C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan team delivered a historic performance at the 6th Asian Open Khyurogi Taekwondo Championship in Indonesia, securing an impressive 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals. In a fiercely competitive tournament, Pakistan emerged as the best team of the event, surpassing formidable opponents from Kazakhstan (second) and Malaysia (third). The Asian Taekwondo Union awarded Pakistan this prestigious title, recognizing the team’s exceptional performance. Among the standout individual achievements, Shahzeb Khan was named the best athlete of the championship for his outstanding points tally, while Master Yousuf Karami received the accolade of best coach. In the men’s -58 kg final, Haroon Khan secured gold by defeating his compatriot Abubakar Siddique with scores of 6-4 and 9-7. In the women’s +73 kg category, Manisha Ali brought home gold by overpowering Indonesia’s Parmata Sri with scores of 4-1 and 8-2.

On this momentous occasion, Lt. Col. (r) Raja Wasim Ahmed, President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, along with CEO Omar Saeed and Patron-in-Chief Kooboong Kim, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the team.

They praised the athletes’ hard work, dedication, and team spirit, which culminated in this remarkable success.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Kooboong Kim emphasized that this victory signals the beginning of a new era for taekwondo in Pakistan. He credited the tireless efforts of the federation, particularly Col. (Retd) Wasim Janjua and Omar Saeed, for their commitment to elevating Pakistan’s taekwondo program to new heights. He concluded by expressing his pride in the team’s historic win and the honor of being named the best team of the Asian Championship.