Pakistan recognised by IHF as a turf field builder

LAHORE - The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has officially included Pakistan in its list of recognized turf field builders. This recognition opens new avenues for Pakistani companies to install hockey turf in international markets. At a press conference held with Anjum Saeed, Senior Vice President of Punjab Hockey Association, Usman Afridi, Chairman of Swallow International, announced that his company has set a target to acquire a 25% share in FIH’s business operations. Afridi emphasized the importance of this recognition, saying, “Pakistan has now registered with the FIH for installing modern hockey turfs, enabling our company to be eligible for turf installation projects in other countries.” He expressed pride in receiving the field builder certificate from the FIH, a privilege that previously belonged only to companies from countries such as India, the United States, England, and Ireland. Afridi highlighted the global demand for hockey turfs, noting that over 200 hockey turfs are installed worldwide each year. He mentioned that Swallow International has already undertaken turf installation projects within Pakistan. Anjum Saeed echoed Afridi’s sentiments, emphasizing that Pakistan’s entry into the turf building field is a positive development for the nation’s hockey landscape.