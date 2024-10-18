Pakistan’s tennis prodigy Mikaeel Ali Baig dominates Bobby Curtis Championship

Pakistan's rising tennis star, Mikaeel Ali Baig, has added yet another championship to his impressive record, winning the Bobby Curtis U16 Doubles Championship at the US Tennis Association Headquarters in Orlando.

This win follows his earlier triumph at the Bobby Curtis U14 Singles Championship just two months prior, highlighting his rapid progression in the sport. The is renowned for its role in shaping elite tennis players, with legends like Chris Evert, Jennifer Capriati, Jim Courier, and Andy Roddick among its former champions. The tournament holds a special place internationally, given its impact on players' careers.

In a nail-biting final, Mikaeel and his doubles partner, Rafa, overcame the top-seeded team. After dropping the first set 4-6, they displayed exceptional resilience, winning the second set 6-2. They clinched the title with a tense 10-8 victory in the third-set tiebreak.

Playing alongside Delaney in the mixed doubles event, Mikaeel entered as a favorite, advancing confidently through early rounds until the tournament was interrupted by hurricane weather. Reflecting on the unpredictable conditions, he shared, "The conditions were tough due to hurricane-like weather. We played outdoors on clay on the first day, but by Day 2 and 3, we were moved indoors to fast hard courts."

He emphasized the importance of his preparation, calm mindset, and rigorous training, saying, "I set a goal last year to win Bobby Curtis and trained my body, mind, and technique to do my best. Focusing on preparation and process, rather than outcome, helps me stay calm under pressure."

Mikaeel credited his coaches, doubles partner Rafa, mixed doubles partner Delaney, and supporters, including SVB, Complete Performance, ICL School, ACE Pakistan, The Winners Circle and his mother Ayesha, for their role in his success. This latest win marks his third consecutive title, following victories at the U16 USTA L5 in Tampa, Florida, the U16 USTA L3 Doubles in Boulder, Colorado, and now, the Bobby Curtis U16 Doubles Championship.

In the last three months alone, Mikaeel has achieved 29 match wins with only five losses, raising his Universal Tennis Rating from 9.8 to an impressive 10.4, a swift ascent for his age category that underscores his rapid progress and potential.

With his sights set on the 2025 Junior Davis Cup in Pakistan, Mikaeel is committed to training hard, aiming to earn the opportunity to represent Pakistan on a global platform. Despite the achievements, Mikaeel expressed disappointment over the mixed doubles event cancellation, noting the strong team dynamic with Delaney and their high hopes for a win.

Mikaeel, inspired by Pakistan's tennis star Aisam Ul Haq Qureshi, remains focused on growth, stating, "Already in my journey so far, I have faced many obstacles and I know there will be more. All I can do is focus on being my best version, train hard, and control what I can control. I hope I get more support and encouragement so I can achieve my dreams."