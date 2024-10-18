Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan seeks presidential pardon for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from US

Pakistan seeks presidential pardon for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from US
2:19 PM | October 18, 2024
National

The government of Pakistan has officially requested a presidential pardon for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist currently imprisoned in the United States. This was revealed by Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal during a hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) before Justice Aijaz Ishaq.

Dogal informed the court that Pakistan's Prime Minister has written a formal letter to the U.S. President, requesting clemency for Dr. Siddiqui, in an effort to secure her release.

Born in Karachi in 1972, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui pursued her education in the United States, where she earned a PhD in neuroscience from Brandeis University in 2001. Initially recognized for her academic achievements and religious devotion, her life took a drastic turn when she was accused of having ties to extremist organizations following the 9/11 attacks.

In 2008, she was arrested under controversial circumstances in Ghazni, Afghanistan, and accused of attempting to shoot American soldiers during an interrogation. While U.S. authorities claim she managed to seize a rifle and open fire, she did not hit anyone. In response, she was shot in the abdomen, leaving her seriously injured.

Spain urges EU states to stop arms exports to Israel

It is also notable that Dr. Aafia's sister, Fowzia Siddiqui, met her earlier this year in May 2023, marking their first reunion after 20 years of Aafia’s imprisonment in the U.S.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1729229262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024