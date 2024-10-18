Pakistan seeks presidential pardon for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from US

The government of Pakistan has officially requested a presidential pardon for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist currently imprisoned in the United States. This was revealed by Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal during a hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) before Justice Aijaz Ishaq.

Dogal informed the court that Pakistan's Prime Minister has written a formal letter to the U.S. President, requesting clemency for Dr. Siddiqui, in an effort to secure her release.

Born in Karachi in 1972, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui pursued her education in the United States, where she earned a PhD in neuroscience from Brandeis University in 2001. Initially recognized for her academic achievements and religious devotion, her life took a drastic turn when she was accused of having ties to extremist organizations following the 9/11 attacks.

In 2008, she was arrested under controversial circumstances in Ghazni, Afghanistan, and accused of attempting to shoot American soldiers during an interrogation. While U.S. authorities claim she managed to seize a rifle and open fire, she did not hit anyone. In response, she was shot in the abdomen, leaving her seriously injured.

It is also notable that Dr. Aafia's sister, Fowzia Siddiqui, met her earlier this year in May 2023, marking their first reunion after 20 years of Aafia’s imprisonment in the U.S.