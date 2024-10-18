Parliamentary committee approves constitutional amendment draft

The special for constitutional amendments has approved a draft, set to be presented at the cabinet meeting tomorrow (October 19).

The meeting, held at Parliament House on Friday, saw a boycott from ANP and opposition from PTI and JUI-F.

Key attendees included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, PTI's Amir Dogar, JUI-F's Shahida Akhtar Ali, and representatives from various political parties, including PML-N, MQM, and PPP.

PTI’s Amir Dogar criticized the process, stating, "Forced legislation is being carried out, and personal privacy is being violated." He noted that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman supports PTI’s position.