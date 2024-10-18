Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Parliamentary committee approves constitutional amendment draft

Parliamentary committee approves constitutional amendment draft
Web Desk
6:19 PM | October 18, 2024
National

The special parliamentary committee for constitutional amendments has approved a draft, set to be presented at the cabinet meeting tomorrow (October 19).

The meeting, held at Parliament House on Friday, saw a boycott from ANP and opposition from PTI and JUI-F.

Key attendees included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, PTI's Amir Dogar, JUI-F's Shahida Akhtar Ali, and representatives from various political parties, including PML-N, MQM, and PPP.

PTI’s Amir Dogar criticized the process, stating, "Forced legislation is being carried out, and personal privacy is being violated." He noted that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman supports PTI’s position.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1729229262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024