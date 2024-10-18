The Tet Offensive, launched by North Vietnamese forces on January 30, 1968, during the Vietnam War, marked a pivotal moment in the conflict. Initiated during the Tet holiday ceasefire, it was a coordinated surprise attack on over 100 South Vietnamese cities, including Saigon. Though American and South Vietnamese forces eventually repelled the offensive, the sheer scale and surprise of the attack shattered perceptions of the war’s progress. The event dramatically shifted public opinion in the United States, fueling anti-war sentiment and undermining confidence in the government’s handling of the conflict. The Tet Offensive is widely regarded as a turning point in the Vietnam War.