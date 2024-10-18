PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Pakistan team on Test win against England

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), , extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for their victory against England in the second Test match held in Multan.

In his congratulatory message to the national team and management, Naqvi praised the overall performance, highlighting the standout contributions of bowlers Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali, who played a pivotal role in securing the win with their exceptional bowling.

He also commended Kamran Ghulam, who scored a brilliant century in his debut match, showcasing his immense talent and potential. He emphasized that the long-awaited home Test victory was the result of teamwork, dedication, and a professional approach. The new players, he added, justified their selection with strong performances.

The PCB Chairman expressed hope that the team would continue their momentum and deliver another top-notch performance in the final Test match against England, aiming to clinch the series victory.