PFA discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk

MULTAN - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had ramped up an operation against adulteration in children’s favorite food items. In a recent operation led by Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, multiple inspections were conducted at various food establishments across Multan, including a factory, a well-known restaurant in Gulgasht colony, and a milk tanker at the Qadirpur Raan bypass. During these inspections, officials seized 1,000 liters of adulterated milk, 200 liters of substandard liquid, 13 kilograms of prohibited Chinese salt, 15 liters of rancid oil, and 5 kilograms of unsafe ingredients.

The factory and the restaurant were each fined Rs 50,000, while a penalty of Rs 20,000 was imposed on the milk supplier.

In Qadirpur Raan, a tanker inspection revealed milk mixed with water and lacking natural nutrients.

In another case, a factory was found using questionable substances stored in chemical drums, including untraceable, pest-infected ingredients, and prohibited colors and Chinese salt. The restaurant was

penalized for using rancid oil and maintaining unhygienic storage conditions.