Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PFA discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk

PFA discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk
APP
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had ramped up an operation against adulteration in  children’s favorite food items.  In a recent operation led by Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed, multiple inspections  were conducted at various food establishments across Multan, including a factory, a well-known  restaurant in Gulgasht colony, and a milk tanker at the Qadirpur Raan bypass. During these inspections, officials seized 1,000 liters of adulterated milk, 200 liters of substandard liquid, 13 kilograms of prohibited Chinese salt, 15 liters of rancid oil, and 5 kilograms of unsafe ingredients.

The factory and the restaurant were each fined Rs 50,000, while a penalty of Rs 20,000 was imposed on the milk supplier.

In Qadirpur Raan, a tanker inspection revealed milk mixed with water and lacking natural nutrients.

In another case, a factory was found using questionable substances stored in chemical drums, including untraceable, pest-infected ingredients, and prohibited colors and Chinese salt. The restaurant was

NA felicitates govt for successfully holding SCO summit

penalized for using rancid oil and maintaining unhygienic storage conditions.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024