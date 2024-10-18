Photography contest winners honoured

Dera ismail khan - An award ceremony was held to recognize participants who excelled in the photography contest concluding the Climate Change Week organized by the district administration. Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman presided over the event, which took place at the DC office and was attended by additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, media representatives, and position holders.

In her address, the deputy commissioner emphasized that the purpose of Climate Change Week was to raise public awareness about the effects of climate change. She urged citizens to contribute to keeping the city clean, warning that even minor negligence could lead to significant issues such as environmental pollution.

Rehman praised various departments for their programs organized during the week and noted that local submissions highlighting the beauty of Dera Ismail Khan were commendable.

In the photography contest, Hassan Farooq secured the first position, followed by Tehzeeb Mehdi and Salman Khan in second place. The third position was claimed by Syed Qais Bukhari and Muhammad Hamza. At the conclusion of the ceremony, certificates, shields, and cash prizes were awarded to the position holders in recognition of their achievements.