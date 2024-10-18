PIA becomes official airlines of IDEAS 2024

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been designated as the official airline for the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024.

As part of the promotional campaign, PIA will showcase IDEAS 2024 branding on two of its Boeing 777 and two Airbus aircraft, elevating the visibility of the prestigious event.

The IDEAS 2024 exhibition is set to take place from November 19 to 22 at the Karachi Expo Centre. A key platform for Pakistan’s arms trade, the event draws a significant number of international delegates. Since its inception in 2000, IDEAS has become an important venue for promoting Pakistan's indigenous defense manufacturing industry while connecting it with global suppliers to meet the needs of the country’s armed forces.

The first IDEAS exhibition, held at the Karachi Expo Centre, attracted representatives from 45 countries. Since then, it has grown in prominence, underscoring the importance the Pakistani government places on developing the nation’s defense capabilities.