Police arrest two outlaws, recover illegal arms

Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Dera ismail khan  -   District police arrested two outlaws on October 17, recovering illegal arms and ammunition from their possession in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

A team from the police station, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naqeeb Ullah Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Habib Ullah Khan, apprehended Raheem Ullah, a resident of Paniala, and seized a Kalashnikov along with 17 cartridges from him.

In a separate operation, the police arrested another individual, Aziz Ullah, and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with six cartridges. Separate cases have been registered against both suspects, and investigations are underway.

