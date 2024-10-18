Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police impound 959 unfit PSVs

APP
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani have accelerated their ongoing operation against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 959 besides issuing challan slips to 7951. 

According to a police spokesman, Police took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators during last 52 days. 

He said that fines amounting to over Rs 8.6 million were imposed on the rules violators.  Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against unfit commercial vehicles. 

Rawalpindi district Police under special campaign launched in Rawalpindi district were taking action against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers.  Legal action was taken against 678 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added. 

Second batch of Palestinian medical students arrive in Pakistan to complete studies

The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 49 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles. 

All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added. 

He said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those endanger lives of the citizens, he said. 

The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence. 

The special squad of City Traffic Police are also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed. 

A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1729229262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024