Police mobile van targeted by roadside IED in Urmar

Peshawar - A police mobile van was targeted by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on the roadside in the Urmar area on October 17, though no casualties were reported.

According to district police, the van was on routine patrol when the attack occurred; however, there was no significant damage to the vehicle.

Officials from the police and bomb disposal unit quickly arrived at the scene to clear the area of any remaining explosive materials. The police cordoned off the site and initiated a search operation to locate the perpetrators.