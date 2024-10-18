Political parties, institutions are working together:PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said all political parties and institutions are working together for the development of the country.

Addressing a banquet hosted by him in honour of the senators of government and allied parties in Islamabad, he said the political parties and people of the country have rendered sacrifices to steer the country out of difficulties.

The prime minister said together with the allies, we are moving towards a prosperous Pakistan for the national interest. Shehbaz Sharif said the country’s economy is on a positive trajectory. He mentioned that there has been significant reduction in inflation in a short span and the consistent increase in remittances is encouraging for the country. Due to economic stability, the country has achieved the targets of 2025 this year. The prime minister said economic stability and diplomatic successes are the outcome of the hard work and sacrifices of the political parties.

Congratulating all the leaders on the successful conduct of SCO meeting, the prime minister described it as a major diplomatic triumph which further strengthened Pakistan’s diplomatic profile at the international level.

‘Pakistan and Mongolia should explore new avenues’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said he looks forward to working closely with his counterpart of Mongolia, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, in the days ahead to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries. He expressed these view while talking to Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene on the margins of the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed his counterpart of Mongolia and noted that his visit marked a new chapter in the history of bilateral relationship, defined by mutual respect, goodwill and amity.

Shehbaz Sharif also felicitated him on his re-election as the Prime Minister of Mongolia.

The prime minister suggested that both Pakistan and Mongolia should explore new avenues of mutually advantageous cooperation with a particular focus on trade, investment, people-to-people contacts and connections. He offered the Mongolian side to send civil servants to training institutions of Pakistan.

He also proposed to declare 2025 as the year of Pakistan Mongolia Friendship year for bolstering the brotherly ties among the two countries.

On the occasion, the Mongolian Prime Minister felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on successful conduct of the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting. He also appreciated Pakistan’s leadership role as the Chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

The Mongolian Prime Minister reciprocated that Mongolia shares Pakistan’s desire to build stronger and closer bilateral relations through joint efforts and collaboration.

Both the leaders agreed on forming a Joint Ministerial Commission to enhance cooperation in trade, tourism, agriculture and mining sectors.

Establishment of an inter-parliamentary union was also agreed in the meeting to expand the parliamentary relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Mongolian Prime Minister planted a sapling in the lawn of the Prime Minister’s House.

‘Shanghai Cooperation Organization’

Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Zhang Ming has felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the successful organization of SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting and its positive outcome.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

The SCO Secretary General also appreciated Pakistan’s constructive contributions to SCO’s work and activities across all domains and expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s leadership role as Chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter, and assured the Secretary-General that as an SCO member, Pakistan would continue to work wholeheartedly for promotion of the organization’s development priorities for the benefit of all its member States and the wider region.

He stressed that Pakistan stands ready to work with SCO Member States so as to make the organization more effective and stronger.

The Prime Minister also thanked Zhang Ming for his dedication and outstanding services as the outgoing Secretary-General of SCO and wished him every success in his future endeavours.

Recalling Zhang Ming’s earlier visit to Pakistan in July 2022, the Prime Minister welcomed the Secretary-General in Islamabad and thanked him for the support extended by the SCO Secretariat to Pakistan in organization of the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.