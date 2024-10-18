Protecting Our Lives in the Digital World

Cybersecurity protects our online information, systems, networks, and devices from unauthorised access and attacks. In 2024, cyber threats have become rampant, with a cyberattack occurring every 39 seconds globally, totalling around 2,200 attacks per day. Daily, 30,000 websites are hacked, with platforms like WordPress being frequent targets due to vulnerabilities. This article examines the rise of cybersecurity threats, the various forms they take, and the importance of encryption and firewalls in safeguarding against them.

As technology has advanced, so too have cyber threats. In the late 20th century, these threats grew exponentially and by 2024, they had increased by 38% since 2022. Factors such as outdated software, the proliferation of digital devices, and system vulnerabilities have contributed to this surge. Threats like malware, phishing, and denial of service (DoS) attacks have become more sophisticated, and organisations and individuals alike must remain vigilant to protect their data.

Cyberattacks can have devastating effects, from financial losses to reputational damage. Legal and regulatory consequences can also arise, and there are emotional and psychological impacts for those affected. It is crucial for both individuals and organisations to strengthen their cybersecurity measures to avoid the catastrophic outcomes of data breaches.

BILAL AHMED,

Lahore.