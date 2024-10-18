PTI advisor condemns abduction of MNA’s wife

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, expressed deep concern over the recent abduction of PTI MNA Zain Qureshi’s wife, describing the act as a peak of fascism intended to intimidate. He criticized the Sharif family for relying on state oppression to maintain power, predicting that Nawaz Sharif’s political remnants would be buried by his own family members.

Barrister Saif condemned the federal and Punjab governments as illegitimate, accusing them of violating the constitution and human rights. He warned against unconstitutional amendments aimed at undermining democracy, affirming that PTI’s leadership and workers would mount legal and political resistance against such actions. “We will not allow anyone to tamper with the Constitution of Pakistan,” he stated.

He also condemned restrictions on Imran Khan, calling the ban on visits from his legal team, family, and associates a severe human rights violation that fuels uncertainty in the country.

Barrister Saif reiterated that the conspiratorial government would be held accountable for its oppression, asserting that it is unfit to represent the people of Pakistan.