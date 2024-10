Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that the party will adhere to the directives of Imran Khan regarding the constitutional amendments.

Speaking to the media after meeting JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Barrister Gohar revealed that while the draft amendments were approved by the special parliamentary committee, PTI remained opposed to the changes.

He added that PTI would submit another application to consult Imran Khan and proceed based on his guidance.