Punjab minister warns against conspiracy to disrupt peace

Punjab Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, addressed reporters on Friday, condemning certain political elements for allegedly endangering the lives of innocent children by misusing social media platforms.

Bokhari highlighted an ongoing conspiracy aimed at destabilizing peace in Punjab. She issued a stern warning against making threatening phone calls, urging individuals who accuse educational institutions of wrongdoing to come forward with evidence.

The minister emphasized that the lives and dignity of girls, especially in Punjab, are invaluable. She called on teachers, parents, and the media to uphold their responsibilities in safeguarding these values.