QWP chairman vows to secure Pakhtuns’ rights

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao vowed to spare no effort in securing the rights of the Pakhtuns during a gathering held at Watan Kor to mark the party’s 12th foundation day. The event saw a large turnout of party workers from across the province, culminating in a cake-cutting ceremony.

Sherpao reflected on the sacrifices made by QWP leaders and workers, who faced numerous terrorist attacks yet remained committed to advocating for the Pakhtuns’ issues. He pledged to continue this service irrespective of political affiliations.

Commenting on the current political climate, he expressed concerns over the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming 2024 general elections, labeling the current government a product of a rigged electoral process. He criticized the so-called representatives for failing to navigate the country through its crises, highlighting that even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreements yielded no positive outcomes.

Sherpao emphasized the interdependence of economic and political stability, stating that Pakistan’s progress hinges on restoring peace amid political turmoil. He pointed out the myriad challenges, including political instability and rising terrorism.

Expressing alarm over deteriorating law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the southern regions, Sherpao urged the government to take corrective measures to prevent further escalation. He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for failing to advocate for the province’s rights, including pending net hydel profit dues.

Highlighting the lack of industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he noted that many Pakhtuns are forced to seek labor in Punjab and Sindh. He also called for a review of the agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) regarding capacity charges and insisted on accountability for those responsible for unfavorable deals.

Sherpao criticized the government’s haste in proposing legislation for a constitutional court and urged caution in amending the constitution, advocating for a consensus-driven approach.

He concluded by calling for increased trade with Afghanistan to enhance economic opportunities for both nations.