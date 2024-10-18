Revitalising Parliamentary Democracy in Pakistan

Pakistan was established as a democratic state, yet it has swung between parliamentary and presidential systems over the years. Currently, Pakistan has a parliamentary system, but the country still struggles to fully embrace parliamentary politics. Since independence, a constant power struggle between political leaders and undemocratic forces has impeded the nation’s political development. For socio-economic and political progress to occur, political leaders must act responsibly and consider the following recommendations.

First, civilian rule must be preserved, as it is the foundation of parliamentary democracy. Repeated interference from undemocratic forces undermines the people’s will. Pakistan’s history is marred by frequent disruptions of democracy. The essence of democracy lies in civilian supremacy and adherence to principles such as liberty, equality, and the rule of law. Unfortunately, Pakistan has often fallen short of these ideals. Frequent government changes occurred until the country’s first constitution was adopted in 1956. Nehru once remarked that he didn’t change his dhoti as often as Pakistan changed its governments. Military coups have further stunted the growth of political parties. Recent admissions of military interference in politics by former General Bajwa raise serious concerns. To address this, Pakistan’s political leaders must ensure that power institutions and intelligence agencies remain within their constitutional boundaries, promoting political stability and democratic growth.

Second, the rise of terrorism and extremism poses a significant threat to democracy. Pakistan has faced numerous terrorist attacks in recent years, causing heavy human and economic losses. To combat this, political parties must work together to strengthen the National Security Committee. Political leaders should meet regularly to assess the security situation, which could also improve civil-military relations.

Moreover, an informed voting system is essential to a strong parliamentary democracy. Voters must be educated about party platforms and encouraged to vote based on a candidate’s track record, not emotional attachment. Emotional voting leads to the election of leaders who may lack the ability to strengthen democratic institutions.

Additionally, empowering local governments is crucial to a healthy democracy. The devolution of power ensures proper governance, while centralisation worsens the challenges faced by citizens. While the 18th Amendment devolved power to Pakistan’s provinces, local governments remain weak and lack autonomy. Neighbouring countries like India faced similar issues but addressed them through the 1992 constitutional amendments, which empowered local governments. This decentralisation helped fuel India’s economic rise, allowing it to become the world’s fifth-largest economy. Pakistani leaders must recognise the need to devolve power, finances, and responsibilities to local bodies to promote economic and social development and political stability.

In conclusion, parliamentary democracy in Pakistan has been in decline for years. Political leaders must recognise their responsibilities and respect the public mandate. Without these reforms, Pakistan will continue to face the same challenges.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Kandhkot.