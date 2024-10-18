Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 05 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.79 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.84. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.90 and Rs279.40, respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 81 paisa to close at Rs301.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.33, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of 26 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.83 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs361.09. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa and 04 paisa to close at Rs75.62 and Rs73.96, respectively.