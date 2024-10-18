Russian Relations

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Islamabad, Pakistan and Russia seized the opportunity to strengthen their ties significantly. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin agreed on Wednesday to pursue dialogue and cooperation in various sectors, including trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology, and education. If this broad scope of collaboration wasn’t enough to show the seriousness of both sides in fostering closer ties, two days after the summit began, Pakistan and Russia conducted the Druzhba-VII military drill in Pabbi, marking the seventh such bilateral exercise between the two countries.

For many observers, Pakistan’s balancing act between the superpowers of Russia, China, and the United States has long been a fascinating dynamic to watch. However, in light of recent actions at the SCO Summit, this appears less a balancing act and more a deliberate shift in one direction. Following the war in Ukraine, Russia has faced Western sanctions, and nations maintaining ties with Moscow are often viewed unfavourably by the broader Western alliance.

Yet, the military drills and cooperative initiatives between Pakistan and Russia do not depict an isolated pariah state seeking allies out of desperation. Rather, they illustrate a nation engaging with others based on its own strategic interests. It seems Pakistan has moved beyond the Cold War-era mindset of choosing sides and is instead building relationships wherever they serve its national interests.

This foreign policy direction, led by the PML-N government and the foreign office, is a prudent move. Aligning with Russia, a country with significant regional influence and a current need for allies, offers numerous advantages for both nations. It is a partnership that holds real potential, provided these agreements translate into tangible progress on the ground.