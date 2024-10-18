Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SALU organises session on tax awareness

NEWS WIRE
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Thursday hosted an outreach session focusing on the Federal Tax Ombudsman with the objective of raising tax awareness and educating both faculty members and students about the role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in promoting transparency and accountability in tax-related matters. The session was held on campus and attended by faculty members, students, and representatives from the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office, M. Murad Pirzado  while Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Yousif Kushk presented shields to the delegation.  Advisor for the Federal Tax Ombudsman, Baddarudin Qureshi emphasized the importance of the Ombudsman’s role in resolving tax-related grievances and ensuring fairness in tax administration.

Prof. Dr. Inyat Ali Bhatti, Dr. Ali Raza Lashari, Masood Ahmed Memon, Muhammad Amin Gilal and others also spoke the occasion.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024