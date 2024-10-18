Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SAU organises roadshow for Huawei ICT skills competition

Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), in collaboration with Huawei, organized a roadshow to encourage student participation in the skilled Information and Communication Technology (ICT) competition. An awareness seminar was also held at Dr. A.M. Shaikh Auditorium to provide guidelines to students about the importance of the competition and the registration process.

 Addressing the event, SAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari emphasized the importance of having skills and capabilities alongside academic degrees in today’s world.  He urged students to register with global companies like Huawei and participate in national and international competitions.

The Huawei Pakistan’s Manager Talent Ecosystem Hamza Bin Najam praised the IT talent in Sindh, citing Bhag Chand Meghwar, a youth from Thar, who won an international competition in 2021 through hard work.

NA felicitates govt for successfully holding SCO summit

He also noted that graduates from SAU and other universities have been participating in Huawei ICT competitions and are now contributing to various countries globally.

 The Director ITC Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur added that Huawei’s ICT initiative was offering significant opportunities for youth to join global organizations. The event was attended by Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Danesh Kumar and Bhag Chand Meghwar, the 2021 global winner. A registration camp for the Huawei competitions was set up outside the Information Technology Center and will continue for two days.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024