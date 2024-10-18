Friday, October 18, 2024
SC declares quota policy for government employees' children unconstitutional

Web Desk
8:47 PM | October 18, 2024
The Supreme Court has declared the quota policy and employment packages for government employees' children as unconstitutional in an 11-page ruling written by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

The court annulled the Peshawar High Court's 2021 decision and invalidated the Prime Minister's Employment Policy Package, along with relevant provisions in the civil servants' rules of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

The ruling emphasized that granting jobs without advertisement or open merit violates constitutional principles of equality and non-discrimination.

However, it clarified that the decision does not affect quotas already granted or packages awarded to the heirs of martyrs.

