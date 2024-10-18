Search operation conducted to improve security for Chinese engineers

FAISALABAD - The district police have conducted search operation in Chak No.160-RB in the precinct of police station Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) to improve the security for the Chinese engineers and other foreigners working in this area.

SHO FIEDMC police station supervised the search operation in which teams of special branch, CTD, CPO Security Branch and Elite Force participated. The police checked 19 houses thoroughly in addition to conducting biometric verification of 50 people and record of 10 vehicles, spokesman of police said here on Thursday.

THREE ARRESTED OVER FIRING AT LAWYER’S RESIDENCE

Sargodha Road police arrested three accused on the charge of firing at the residence of a local lawyer. Police said here on Thursday that lawyer Rana Shahzaib resident of Muslim Town filed a complaint, contending that three unknown assailants attacked at his house and resorted to blunt firing. However his family members remained safe.

The police lodged a complaint and started investigation on scientific lines. The team traced the accused with the help of CCTV footage and arrested all the accused from Chak No.56-RB Sarhali,besides recovering a Kalashinkov,a gun and a number of bullets and magazines for their possession.

The accused were identified as Ehsan-ul-Haq Gujjar resident of Chak No.202-RB Bhaiwala, Waqas-ur-Rehman resident of Chak No.204-RB and another.

TWO POLICE OFFICIALS SUSPENDED OVER NEGLIGENCE

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lyallpur Division suspended two police officials including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on the charge of negligence and delinquency.

Police said here on Thursday that ASI Nasir and constable Shafqat Hussain were carrying an accused Atif for recovery of case property when he managed to escape from police custody.

Therefore, an inquiry was conducted against both officials and the inquiry officer proved them both guilty. Hence, on the basis of inquiry report, the SP Lyallpur Division Rehman Qadir suspended the said ASI Nasir and constable Shafqat Hussain, spokesman added.