Second batch of Palestinian medical students arrive in Pakistan to complete studies

nother batch of Palestinian students reached Pakistan to continue their studies.

According to the NIH spokesperson, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar welcomed the guests at Islamabad International airport.

The arrival follows PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to Palestinian students to come to Pakistan and complete their medical and dental education.



Talking on the occasion, Dr Mukhtar said that Palestinian students will also be provided with best facilities for food and accommodation.

After the devastation in Gaza, it has become difficult for students to continue their studies, Dr Mukhtar said.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said all facilities will be provided to the visitors and we are standing with them in difficult times.

On October 14, the first batch of twenty-seven Palestinian medical students from Gaza arrived in Lahore to continue their studies in Pakistan.

As per details, the Palestinian students arrived in Pakistan via an international airline from Istanbul and were moved to a local hotel in a strict security.

Before arriving in Lahore, the officials of Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo and representatives of Al-Khidmat Foundation facilitated the departure of Palestinian students from Cairo International Airport to Lahore.

The batch of students was part of one hundred and ninety-two Palestinians from war torn Gaza who will continue their medical and dental studies in various medical institutes in Pakistan.

It is important to note here that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) earlier approved special permission for medical and dental students from Gaza to complete their education in Pakistan.