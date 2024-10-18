SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons

SUKKUR - The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday conducted an inspection to the Central Prison and Correctional Facility in Khairpur and District Jails. Led by Board Member Sukhdev Assradas Hemnani, along with the SHRC’s legal team, the delegation aimed to assess the living conditions of inmates and overall facilities in the prisons. During the visits, Hemnani emphasized the Government of Sindh’s commitment to upholding prisoners’ rights and welfare. The SHRC will work to ensure inmates’ rehabilitation and reintegration into society as peaceful citizens.

Separately, Hemnani met with district administrators and officials to devise strategies for implementing the Sindh Hindus Marriage (Amendment) Act, 2018, in Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

This inspection visit demonstrates the SHRC’s proactive approach to ensuring human rights and dignity for all individuals, including prisoners.

The Khairpur facility, with a capacity of 1175 inmates, currently holds 1065 inmates, including 744 under-trial prisoners, one foreigner, and 321 convicts. The Ghotki facility, with a capacity of 250 inmates, holds 294 under-trial inmates.

The SHRC provided legal assistance to under-trial prisoners who couldn’t afford representation due to financial constraints.

Hemnani ordered the immediate processing of transfer applications for convicts on humanitarian and medical grounds. The Commission will address issues of load-shedding, poor washroom conditions, and lack of online hearing/trial facilities at Ghotki facility.