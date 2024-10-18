Sindh Excise achieves 27 percent of its annual tax revenue target

KARACHI - The Sindh Excise Department has successfully achieved 27 percent of its annual tax revenue target in the first quarter of the current fiscal year due to the efforts of Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired a meeting of the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department while Secretary E&T and Narcotics Control Muhammad Saleem Rajput, DG Excise Aurangzeb Akbar Panhoor, DG Narcotics Control Usman Ghani Siddiqui, and other officials were in attendance, said a statement on Thursday.

The meeting was told that The Excise Department collected Rs 55.48 billion in the first three months against a target of Rs 203 billion for the fiscal year.

On the occasion, Sharjeel Memon praised the department’s performance for its success in the quarter and provided immediate instructions to further streamline operations.

He also issued orders to make the motor vehicle tax system online within 15 days. Additionally, professional tax and excise duty collections, along with other services, were discussed. The meeting also covered manpower augmentation and procedural improvements to enhance the department’s capacity and achieve future goals.

Sharjeel emphasized that the motor vehicle tax system must be made online within 15 days to make the tax process more convenient and efficient for citizens. He stated that the provision of efficient services is the top priority of the Sindh Government, and it must be ensured that people can pay all taxes from the comfort of their homes.

He said that more public priority numbers should be added to attract more participants to the online auction of premium number plates as a means of raising funds for flood victims.

Further steps must be taken to ensure the success of the online auction for premium and personalized number plates.

The Senior Minister stated that an awareness campaign should be launched to promote the new systems of the Excise Department and encourage citizen participation.

He emphasized that the Government of Sindh is committed to modernizing the tax system and ensuring transparency, efficiency, and convenience for the public.