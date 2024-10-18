South Africa stun Australia to reach final, end six-time champion’s dominance

DUBAI - South Africa pulled off a stunning upset by knocking six-time champions Australia out of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, securing a dominant eight-wicket victory in the semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Proteas, led by Laura Wolvaardt, avenged their 2023 defeat to Meg Lanning’s Australia in Cape Town, where they lost by 19 runs in the final. This time, they triumphed over the defending champions, who were missing their captain Alyssa Healy due to a foot injury sustained in the match against Pakistan. With this win, South Africa defeated Australia for the first time in eight T20 World Cup meetings and snapped the Aussies’ impressive 15-match winning streak in the tournament. Asked to bat first, Australia posted a modest total of 134/5. South Africa’s AyobongaKhaka struck early, dismissing makeshift opener Grace Harris for just three runs. Georgia Wareham soon followed, but Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership for the third wicket. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba broke the stand, removing McGrath for 27. Mooney top-scored for Australia with 44 off 42 balls before being run out in the 17th over, while Ellyse Perry injected energy into the innings, smashing 31 off 23 balls. Phoebe Litchfield added a quick-fire 16 off nine deliveries to push the total. Khaka was the standout bowler for South Africa, finishing with figures of 2/24 in her four overs, while Marizanne Kapp and Mlaba chipped in with one wicket each. Chloe Tryon also bowled economically to contain Australia’s batting lineup.South Africa’s victory sets the stage for an exciting final, as they aim for their first Women’s T20 World Cup title.