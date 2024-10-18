Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Special committee finds no evidence in alleged college rape case

Special committee finds no evidence in alleged college rape case
Web Desk
6:24 PM | October 18, 2024
National

A special committee investigating the alleged rape at a private college has submitted its report to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to sources, no evidence of the incident was found, and no witnesses came forward.

Interviews with 28 students revealed no proof of the alleged crime.

The girl hospitalized in the ICU was contacted, and it was discovered that her injuries resulted from a fall at home.

The committee also recommended that individuals involved in violent protests related to the case face trial in a special court.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1729229262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024