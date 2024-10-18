Special committee finds no evidence in alleged college rape case

A special committee investigating the alleged rape at a private college has submitted its report to Punjab Chief Minister .

According to sources, no evidence of the incident was found, and no witnesses came forward.

Interviews with 28 students revealed no proof of the alleged crime.

The girl hospitalized in the ICU was contacted, and it was discovered that her injuries resulted from a fall at home.

The committee also recommended that individuals involved in violent protests related to the case face trial in a special court.