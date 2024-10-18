Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SPSC announces result for Assistant Director Social Welfare

NEWS WIRE
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the interview conducted for the post of Assistant Director Social Welfare (BPS-17) in Social Welfare Department and declared 46 eligible candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts. According to details, the commission had advertised for the post of Assistant Director Social Welfare (BPS-17) and candidates with the required educational qualifications had submitted their applications. The written examination for the post was held in August 2024, and the results of the successful 176 candidates were announced on September 16, followed by the schedule for the oral examination. The results announced by the SPSC are in accordance with constitutional requirements, including special quotas for urban and rural areas.

The detailed result was also uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024