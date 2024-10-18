SPSC announces result for Assistant Director Social Welfare

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the interview conducted for the post of Assistant Director Social Welfare (BPS-17) in Social Welfare Department and declared 46 eligible candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts. According to details, the commission had advertised for the post of Assistant Director Social Welfare (BPS-17) and candidates with the required educational qualifications had submitted their applications. The written examination for the post was held in August 2024, and the results of the successful 176 candidates were announced on September 16, followed by the schedule for the oral examination. The results announced by the SPSC are in accordance with constitutional requirements, including special quotas for urban and rural areas.

The detailed result was also uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).