SSGC starts collecting conical baffle charges in gas bills

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has begun charging consumers for the installation of conical baffles as part of its energy conservation initiative. Consumers across the 3.2 million customer network were hit with an additional charge of Rs2,085, labeled as “conical baffle” fees, in their latest bills.

Reports indicate that many consumers received these charges even if they did not have geysers installed in their homes, leading to widespread distress. The charges were levied before the actual installation of conical baffles, adding to consumer frustration.

In response to the growing public outcry, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a clarification, stating that the installation of conical baffles was mandated to enhance safety and reduce gas consumption. OGRA advised those who were wrongly charged to file complaints with either SSGC or OGRA directly.

SSGC officials explained that a survey had been conducted, and the charges were implemented following OGRA’s approval. Contractors have already begun the installation process. The company urged affected consumers to visit their nearest Customer Facilitation Center (CFC) for assistance regarding these charges.

It is important to note that the decision to install conical baffles was made in a January 5, 2023, meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The government, through the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), directed both Sui companies to install conical baffles in existing geysers, making the installation mandatory for all customers.