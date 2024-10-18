Friday, October 18, 2024
SSIC’s e-commerce website to promote Sindh’s cultural heritage: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the launch of Sindh Small Industries Corporation - SSIC’s e-commerce website will promote Sindh’s cultural heritage and encourage artisans associated with this sector.  He said this Thursday while talking to the media on the occasion of the launch of SSIC’s e-online commerce website in his office.

MD Small Industries Corporation Sarwat Faheem was also present on this occasion.

The purpose of this Website of Sindh Small Industries Corporation is to promote the cultural heritage of Sindh and encourage the artisans of this sector.  Dharejo added, “SSIC is providing a platform for the talented people of Sindh. Sindh products can also be bought online.”

He said that Small industries would also get a boost through online e-commerce. An international level exhibition would also be held on this subject under the auspices of the Sindh Small Industries Corporation in December. He said that the purpose of organizing the exhibition was to bring the cultural heritage of Pakistan, especially Sindh, to light at the global level.  On this occasion, MD Sindh Small Industries Corporation Sarwat Faheem briefed the media about the aims and objectives of the e-online commerce website.

Our Staff Reporter

