Stock market loses 620 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of PSX witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 620.23 more points, a negative change of 0.72 percent, closing at 85,585.43 points against 86,205.66 points on the last trading day. A total of 513,288,944 shares were traded during the day as compared to 474,333,405 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.612 billion against Rs26.942 billion on the last trading day. As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 173 of them recorded gains and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 69 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Pak Refinery XD with 57,826,783 shares at Rs26.45 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 57,329,465 shares at Rs9.34 per share and The Searle Company with 30,393,539 shares at Rs63.25 per share. Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs79.66 per share price, closing at Rs876.21, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs73.02 rise in its per share price to Rs7,332.73. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs100.00 per share closing at Rs6,800.00 followed by Ismail Industries Limited with Rs86.63 decline to close at Rs1,710.95.