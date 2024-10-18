Friday, October 18, 2024
Supreme Court reaffirms reserved seats ruling

6:30 PM | October 18, 2024
The majority of Supreme Court judges on Friday reiterated their ruling on reserved seats, following a request for clarification from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The eight judges stated that amendments to the Election Act cannot invalidate the court's July 12 decision, which granted reserved seats to PTI.

They emphasized that the ruling cannot be nullified retroactively by the amendments.

The clarification stressed that the short order was intended to uphold the rights of electors through political parties and confirmed that the amendments do not permit retroactive application of the court’s decision.

