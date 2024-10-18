Three FIRs filed against students for vandalism

Three First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against students and demonstrators at Newtown police station for blocking roads, arson, vandalism, and injuring police officers during protests.

The first FIR, lodged by Sub-Inspector Umar Siddique, names Waseef Javed and 53 others, while 180 individuals remain unidentified. The report accuses demonstrators of inciting protests on social media and leading demonstrations against Ammar Satti, Mehr Shehryar, and Qazi Arbab. Four personnel from the Punjab Constabulary were injured by stone-pelting.

The second FIR, filed by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Haseeb, similarly names Ammar Satti, Mehr Shehryar, Qazi Arbab, and 51 other protesters, while 105 individuals remain unidentified. Police officer Usama Jameel was injured, and 51 protesters were arrested.

The third FIR, lodged by ASI Azhar Mushtaq, also targets Ammar Satti, Mehr Shehryar, and Qazi Arbab for inciting protests online. Additionally, Zain Ali and 64 other demonstrators were identified, with 140 unknown individuals involved. The demonstrators were accused of violating Section 144, engaging in vandalism, and resisting police forces, injuring Punjab Constabulary officer Sohail Zafar.

All three FIRs highlight charges of aiding and abetting crime, leading violent protests, and obstructing law enforcement operations.