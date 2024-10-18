Friday, October 18, 2024
Train accident kills over 40 sheep, goats in Nowshera

Our Staff Reporter
October 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  More than 40 sheep and goats were killed when a herd was struck by a train in the Hakimabad area of Nowshera district, according to local administration reports on Thursday.

Residents stated that the herd was driven onto the railway track by stray dogs chasing them, leading to the tragic incident. The owners of the animals expressed significant financial losses due to the incident and are seeking monetary assistance from the government.

Locals also raised concerns about the ongoing environmental hazards, as the bodies of the deceased animals remain alongside the railway track, creating an unpleasant odor. They urged authorities to remove stray dogs and other wild animals from the area, citing the danger they pose to both people and livestock.

In response to the incident, railway police and local administration officials visited the site to assess the damage and investigate the causes of the mishap.

Our Staff Reporter

