PARIS - UNESCO unanimously adopts Pakistan-led resolution on “Countering Disinformation for the Promotion and Protection of Freedom of Expression and Access to Information.” Co-sponsored by more than 50 Member States, Pakistan-led resolution entitled “Countering Disinformation for the Promotion and Protection of Freedom of Expression and Access to Information” was unanimously adopted on Thursday at the 220th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board, currently underway in Paris.

Pakistan took this initiative against the backdrop of proliferation and intensification of disinformation, misinformation and hate speech around the world. Disinformation is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, which is exacerbated by the rapid evolution of digital platforms and communication technologies. This resolution is the first of its kind at UNESCO specifically focusing on countering disinformation, misinformation and hate speech through the platform of UNESCO building on UNESCO’s activities and related decisions adopted by the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council where Pakistan has also been in the lead.

Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate Asim Iftikhar Ahmad thanked all Member States for their invaluable inputs and support leading to consensus adoption of the text that puts UNESCO at the center of a multi-dimensional and multi-stakeholder approach to counter disinformation, misinformation and hate speech for effective promotion and protection of freedom of expression and access to information, as the lead UN agency mandated in the field. A large number of delegations speaking on the occasion noted that the increasing threat posed by disinformation was a shared concern that needed to be addressed through close coordination and collective efforts of Member States and all stakeholders. Outcome of broad-based and extensive consultations, the resolution inter alia calls on the Director-General to provide an update on the initiatives undertaken by UNESCO to counter disinformation on digital platforms and to present a report on how to make UNESCO’s role more effective in countering disinformation, misinformation and hate speech for promotion and protection of freedom of expression and access to information.

The Executive Board is one of the constitutional governing organs of UNESCO entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the agenda of the General Conference and examining the programme of work of UNESCO and its Budget. Pakistan is currently Vice-President from the Asia-Pacific at the Executive Board.